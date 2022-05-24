Head-To-Head Analysis: PLAYSTUDIOS (MYPS) vs. Its Competitors

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Rating) is one of 406 publicly-traded companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare PLAYSTUDIOS to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares PLAYSTUDIOS and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PLAYSTUDIOS -7.19% -7.54% -6.67% PLAYSTUDIOS Competitors -30.57% -63.96% -7.33%

14.1% of PLAYSTUDIOS shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.6% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by institutional investors. 18.1% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for PLAYSTUDIOS and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PLAYSTUDIOS 0 1 3 0 2.75 PLAYSTUDIOS Competitors 2886 13767 24950 692 2.55

PLAYSTUDIOS currently has a consensus target price of $9.55, suggesting a potential upside of 69.93%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 69.54%. Given PLAYSTUDIOS’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe PLAYSTUDIOS is more favorable than its peers.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PLAYSTUDIOS and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio PLAYSTUDIOS $287.42 million $10.74 million -29.58 PLAYSTUDIOS Competitors $1.74 billion $276.72 million -39,149.09

PLAYSTUDIOS’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than PLAYSTUDIOS. PLAYSTUDIOS is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

PLAYSTUDIOS has a beta of -1.56, indicating that its stock price is 256% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PLAYSTUDIOS’s peers have a beta of 3.34, indicating that their average stock price is 234% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

PLAYSTUDIOS beats its peers on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About PLAYSTUDIOS (Get Rating)

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. develops and publishes free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms in the United States, North America, and internationally. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

