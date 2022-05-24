Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $21.34

Shares of Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $21.34 and last traded at $21.34, with a volume of 192 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.97.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,315 ($16.55) to GBX 1,205 ($15.16) in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Hargreaves Lansdown from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,650 ($20.76) to GBX 1,530 ($19.25) in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Bank of America upgraded Hargreaves Lansdown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,480 ($18.62) to GBX 1,224 ($15.40) in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,166.17.

Get Hargreaves Lansdown alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.73.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.2824 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd.

About Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY)

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.