Hamster Achieves Market Cap of $5.37 Million (HAM)

Hamster (HAM) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 23rd. Over the last seven days, Hamster has traded up 15.6% against the US dollar. One Hamster coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hamster has a market cap of $5.37 million and $142,495.00 worth of Hamster was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 269.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24,942.37 or 0.85190769 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 517.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007280 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003413 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001405 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.31 or 0.00509963 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.03 or 0.00034259 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 49.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,551.08 or 1.45333404 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Hamster Profile

Hamster’s official Twitter account is @hamster_finance

Hamster Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hamster directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hamster should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hamster using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

