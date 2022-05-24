Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.50-$2.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.04 billion-$1.08 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.03 billion.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Haemonetics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.75.

Shares of NYSE:HAE traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.77. 346,726 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 559,253. Haemonetics has a 52 week low of $43.50 and a 52 week high of $75.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 72.33, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.96.

Haemonetics ( NYSE:HAE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $265.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.11 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 4.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Haemonetics will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Josep Llorens sold 1,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total transaction of $83,803.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,498.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stewart W. Strong sold 1,084 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total value of $64,064.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $931,179.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,298 shares of company stock worth $368,670. Insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 21.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,165,363 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $389,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,484 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Haemonetics by 166.1% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,452,006 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $344,676,000 after purchasing an additional 3,402,873 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Haemonetics by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,909,896 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $310,404,000 after purchasing an additional 28,960 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Haemonetics by 18.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 688,353 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $45,872,000 after purchasing an additional 108,691 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 623,097 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,389,000 after buying an additional 69,141 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

