GW&K Investment Management LLC Sells 295,234 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

GW&K Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 98.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,996 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 295,234 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baidu by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 9,542 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after buying an additional 3,166 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Baidu by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,508 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Baidu by 36.1% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,027,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $157,904,000 after acquiring an additional 272,633 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu during the fourth quarter worth about $964,000. Finally, Tiger Pacific Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tiger Pacific Capital LP now owns 184,174 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,317,000 after purchasing an additional 68,822 shares in the last quarter. 71.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BIDU. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Baidu from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. HSBC dropped their price target on Baidu from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Baidu in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Baidu from $272.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Baidu from $300.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.28.

Shares of Baidu stock opened at $124.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Baidu, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.62 and a 12-month high of $209.17. The company has a market capitalization of $42.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31, a PEG ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $130.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.92.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

