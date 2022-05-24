GW&K Investment Management LLC Invests $1.67 Million in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $47,000.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY opened at $125.76 on Tuesday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $111.53 and a 1 year high of $133.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.888 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This is a positive change from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%.

About iShares Select Dividend ETF (Get Rating)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.