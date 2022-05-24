GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes Position in Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 344,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,853,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 808.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 104,112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 92,646 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Chico’s FAS by 1,432.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 702,511 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 656,663 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Chico’s FAS by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,462 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Chico’s FAS during the 4th quarter worth $194,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Chico’s FAS during the 3rd quarter worth $587,000. Institutional investors own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CHS. B. Riley lowered their target price on Chico’s FAS from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Chico’s FAS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chico’s FAS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.58.

Shares of CHS traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.94. 152,701 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,107,051. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.04. The company has a market cap of $493.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Chico’s FAS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.88 and a 1 year high of $7.29.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Chico’s FAS had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 25.89%. The company had revenue of $496.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Bonnie R. Brooks sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total value of $856,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM)and Soma brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women with moderate to high household income levels.

