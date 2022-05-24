GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes Position in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 46,575 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brahman Capital Corp. acquired a new stake in Avid Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $20,130,000. Cowbird Capital LP increased its position in Avid Technology by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cowbird Capital LP now owns 890,368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,749,000 after purchasing an additional 358,417 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Avid Technology by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,355,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,716,000 after purchasing an additional 271,973 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Avid Technology by 586.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 308,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,062,000 after purchasing an additional 263,892 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in Avid Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,461,000. 75.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AVID traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.75. The stock had a trading volume of 23,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,305. Avid Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.83 and a 12 month high of $40.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 1.20.

Avid Technology ( NASDAQ:AVID Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 36.00% and a net margin of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $100.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.07 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AVID has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Avid Technology from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on shares of Avid Technology from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Avid Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avid Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avid Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

In other news, CFO Kenneth L. Gayron sold 5,500 shares of Avid Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total transaction of $158,895.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christian Asmar bought 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.73 per share, for a total transaction of $6,182,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,131,793 shares in the company, valued at $176,369,240.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Avid Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

