GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes $1.72 Million Position in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 14,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,724,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.06% of Masonite International as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DOOR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Masonite International during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Masonite International during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in Masonite International by 85.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in Masonite International by 19.5% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in Masonite International by 6,083.3% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter.

Get Masonite International alerts:

In other Masonite International news, Director Jay Ira Steinfeld purchased 1,000 shares of Masonite International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.80 per share, for a total transaction of $85,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Masonite International stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.67. The company had a trading volume of 13,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,052. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.73. Masonite International Co. has a 12 month low of $72.86 and a 12 month high of $128.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 1.71.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.92. Masonite International had a return on equity of 31.23% and a net margin of 4.30%. The business had revenue of $726.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Masonite International Co. will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Masonite International from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Masonite International from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Masonite International from $153.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Masonite International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Masonite International from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.00.

Masonite International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Masonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.