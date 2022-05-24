GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases New Position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 94,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,223,000. H&R Block comprises approximately 0.3% of GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in H&R Block by 2,416.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of H&R Block during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 232.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 66.5% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. 86.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get H&R Block alerts:

NYSE HRB traded up $1.58 on Tuesday, reaching $34.59. The company had a trading volume of 224,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,579,089. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.18. H&R Block, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.08 and a 12 month high of $34.96.

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.60. H&R Block had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 6,248.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.17) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.67%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.80.

H&R Block Company Profile (Get Rating)

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.