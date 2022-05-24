GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New Investment in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 69,595 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,924,000. G-III Apparel Group makes up 0.2% of GSA Capital Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.14% of G-III Apparel Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 89,025 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 801,961 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $22,166,000 after buying an additional 31,260 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,203,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 665,977 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $18,408,000 after purchasing an additional 6,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 1,103.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 311,971 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,654,000 after purchasing an additional 286,051 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

Shares of GIII traded down $1.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.76. The company had a trading volume of 53,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,441. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $22.13 and a 1-year high of $35.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 2.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

G-III Apparel Group ( NASDAQ:GIII Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The textile maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $748.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.17 million. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 7.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GIII shares. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. TheStreet raised shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

In related news, Vice Chairman Sammy Aaron sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.82, for a total transaction of $1,789,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Neal Nackman sold 15,000 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total value of $435,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About G-III Apparel Group (Get Rating)

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.