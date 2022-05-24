GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $1.76 Million in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,762,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 42,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,556,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. 97.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RARE traded down $2.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.80. 13,375 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 474,927. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.45. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.02 and a 1 year high of $109.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 1.58.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:RARE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $79.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.25 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 141.65% and a negative return on equity of 49.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.03) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Thomas Richard Kassberg sold 10,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total value of $688,929.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 5,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.95, for a total transaction of $323,563.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,764 shares of company stock valued at $1,504,050. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RARE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $124.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $124.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $139.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.70.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

