GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $1.62 Million Stake in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) by 77.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,333 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.06% of ABM Industries worth $1,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABM. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in ABM Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in ABM Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in shares of ABM Industries by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 94.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Linda Chavez sold 2,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total transaction of $92,629.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 8,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.40, for a total transaction of $397,113.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,140 shares of company stock worth $1,141,717. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on ABM Industries from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com raised ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ABM Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

NYSE ABM traded up $0.66 on Tuesday, reaching $46.59. The stock had a trading volume of 15,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,547. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 12-month low of $38.44 and a 12-month high of $54.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 1.10.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th were issued a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.71%.

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

