GSA Capital Partners LLP Decreases Stake in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lowered its holdings in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,606 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,994 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $1,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in National Instruments by 924.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in National Instruments by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in National Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in National Instruments during the third quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in National Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 4,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $177,844.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,766,956.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 19,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $687,816.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,443,664.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,898 shares of company stock worth $1,237,387 over the last 90 days. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NATI traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,364. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.35. National Instruments Co. has a 12-month low of $31.39 and a 12-month high of $45.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.27 and a beta of 1.09.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $385.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.73 million. National Instruments had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 7.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that National Instruments Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.59%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on National Instruments in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna raised National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. TheStreet lowered National Instruments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

National Instruments Company Profile

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

