GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys 2,803 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,152 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 2,803 shares during the quarter. Freeport-McMoRan accounts for 0.3% of GSA Capital Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $2,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FCX. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,548,768 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $577,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859,755 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter valued at $422,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 62.6% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,923 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 120,023 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $3,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares during the period. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 27,531 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.57.

Shares of NYSE FCX traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $37.56. 1,141,559 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,289,354. The company has a market capitalization of $54.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.02 and a 52-week high of $51.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.40.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.19. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 20.79%. The business had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.70%.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Hugh Grant acquired 12,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.75 per share, for a total transaction of $501,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,776 shares in the company, valued at $642,872. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Freeport-McMoRan (Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.