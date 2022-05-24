Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $218.20.

ASR has been the subject of several research reports. Bradesco Corretora cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. to a “hold” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $214.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. stock traded up $0.76 on Monday, reaching $215.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,590. The company has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.18. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 52-week low of $165.48 and a 52-week high of $230.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $210.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. ( NYSE:ASR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $1.07. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 33.99%. The business had revenue of $272.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.87 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 12.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $7.4113 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 4.9%. This is a positive change from Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.’s previous annual dividend of $5.25. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.’s payout ratio is 30.29%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 772,640 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $159,288,000 after purchasing an additional 226,320 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 152.6% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 124,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,174,000 after buying an additional 75,052 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the 1st quarter valued at $15,663,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 689.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,780 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,263,000 after buying an additional 43,475 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 360,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $79,830,000 after buying an additional 32,860 shares during the period.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates nine airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan.

