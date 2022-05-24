Grin (GRIN) Trading Up 2.4% This Week

Grin (GRIN) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. In the last week, Grin has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar. Grin has a total market capitalization of $8.35 million and $1.21 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0851 or 0.00000288 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,500.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,973.18 or 0.06688742 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000282 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002535 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $70.35 or 0.00238476 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00016550 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $195.27 or 0.00661921 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $190.97 or 0.00647363 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.36 or 0.00079182 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00004380 BTC.

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Grin is grin-tech.org . Grin’s official message board is www.grin-forum.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

