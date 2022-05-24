Gridcoin Trading Down 8.2% This Week (GRC)

Gridcoin (GRC) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 24th. Gridcoin has a total market capitalization of $2.29 million and approximately $21,807.00 worth of Gridcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Gridcoin has traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar. One Gridcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0056 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Gridcoin Coin Profile

Get Gridcoin alerts:

Gridcoin (GRC) is a DPoR coin that uses the ProofofResearch hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 16th, 2013. Gridcoin’s total supply is 440,748,248 coins and its circulating supply is 410,095,216 coins. Gridcoin’s official message board is cryptocurrencytalk.com/forum/464-gridcoin-grc. The Reddit community for Gridcoin is /r/gridcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gridcoin’s official Twitter account is @GridcoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gridcoin’s official website is www.gridcoin.us.

According to CryptoCompare, “GridCoin (GRC) is a coin with a mission – to compensate miners for participating in BOINC projects. The coin is a scrypt altcoin with difficulty retargetting every 30 minutes – a 2.5 minute block target and a hard cap of 168 million. Gridcoin introduces a Proof-of-Research algorithm that gives computers something productive to do. Instead of racing to solve meaningless equations, Gridcoin miners Researchers work on problems such as finding cures to diseases, mapping genomes, or climate studies, and are compensated for their work. Gridcoin is not limited to any one program, algorithm, or type of hardware. BOINC supports Windows, Mac OS X, Linux, and Android. “

Gridcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gridcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gridcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gridcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gridcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gridcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.