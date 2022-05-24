Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.22 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) to post sales of $2.22 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Graphic Packaging’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.29 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.00 billion. Graphic Packaging posted sales of $1.74 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Graphic Packaging will report full-year sales of $8.95 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.55 billion to $9.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $9.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.74 billion to $9.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Graphic Packaging.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 3.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on GPK. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. BNP Paribas upgraded Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.32.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GPK. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPK stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.49. The company had a trading volume of 2,965,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,868,503. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.95. Graphic Packaging has a 1-year low of $16.94 and a 1-year high of $22.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.85 and a 200 day moving average of $20.07.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

