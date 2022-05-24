Gores Holdings IX (NASDAQ:GHIX) Sets New 12-Month Low at $9.60

Shares of Gores Holdings IX, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.60 and last traded at $9.64, with a volume of 52610 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.65.

Get Gores Holdings IX alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gores Holdings IX in the 1st quarter worth $94,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Gores Holdings IX during the 1st quarter valued at $456,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in Gores Holdings IX during the 1st quarter valued at $978,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in Gores Holdings IX during the 1st quarter valued at $1,027,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Gores Holdings IX during the 1st quarter valued at $2,445,000. Institutional investors own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Gores Holdings IX (NASDAQ:GHIX)

Gores Holdings IX, Inc focuses on a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gores Holdings IX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Holdings IX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.