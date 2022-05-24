Goose Finance (EGG) Trading Up 0.8% Over Last 7 Days

Goose Finance (EGG) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 24th. Goose Finance has a total market cap of $82,814.30 and $11,106.00 worth of Goose Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Goose Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0472 or 0.00000159 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Goose Finance has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29,591.98 or 0.99978968 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003382 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003382 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002237 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Goose Finance Profile

Goose Finance is a coin. Goose Finance’s total supply is 1,867,617 coins and its circulating supply is 1,755,130 coins. The Reddit community for Goose Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GooseFinanceOfficial . Goose Finance’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

