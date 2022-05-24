Goldcoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.01 Million (GLC)

Goldcoin (GLC) traded down 7.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 24th. During the last week, Goldcoin has traded down 24.9% against the US dollar. One Goldcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0231 or 0.00000078 BTC on exchanges. Goldcoin has a market cap of $1.01 million and $954.00 worth of Goldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Goldcoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000282 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002530 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.41 or 0.00237096 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00016424 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003040 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00005899 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000816 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000674 BTC.

Goldcoin Profile

Goldcoin (CRYPTO:GLC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 15th, 2013. Goldcoin’s total supply is 44,041,275 coins and its circulating supply is 43,681,422 coins. Goldcoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Goldcoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Goldcoin is www.goldcoin.org . The official message board for Goldcoin is www.goldcointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “GoldCoin (GLD) is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency – With large vibrant support, trading communities, real world appeal and an extremely devoted development team, GoldCoin is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency. Block time + difficulty changes depending on the height of the block chain along with demarcated block rewards. The GoldCoin team have implemented Golden River – a method to adjust the block time each block to counteract large swings in hashing power pointed at the network – this method is smoother than than the Kimoto Gravity well meaning block times are more closely regulated. “

Buying and Selling Goldcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Goldcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Goldcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Goldcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Goldcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.