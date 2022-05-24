Goldcoin (GLC) Price Down 24.9% This Week

Goldcoin (GLC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 24th. Goldcoin has a total market cap of $1.01 million and approximately $954.00 worth of Goldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Goldcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0231 or 0.00000078 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Goldcoin has traded 24.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000282 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002530 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $70.41 or 0.00237096 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00016424 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003040 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00005899 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000816 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000674 BTC.

Goldcoin Profile

Goldcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 15th, 2013. Goldcoin’s total supply is 44,041,275 coins and its circulating supply is 43,681,422 coins. The official message board for Goldcoin is www.goldcointalk.org . Goldcoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Goldcoin is www.goldcoin.org . The Reddit community for Goldcoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “GoldCoin (GLD) is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency – With large vibrant support, trading communities, real world appeal and an extremely devoted development team, GoldCoin is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency. Block time + difficulty changes depending on the height of the block chain along with demarcated block rewards. The GoldCoin team have implemented Golden River – a method to adjust the block time each block to counteract large swings in hashing power pointed at the network – this method is smoother than than the Kimoto Gravity well meaning block times are more closely regulated. “

Buying and Selling Goldcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Goldcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Goldcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

