GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.43-$0.48 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.96 billion-$1.99 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.92 billion.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $82.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $72.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GLOBALFOUNDRIES presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $78.81.

GFS stock traded up $0.94 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.48. The company had a trading volume of 3,480,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,449,684. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.96. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a 12 month low of $43.59 and a 12 month high of $79.49.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES ( NASDAQ:GFS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that GLOBALFOUNDRIES will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 4th quarter valued at about $274,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 16.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the first quarter worth approximately $332,000. 12.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

