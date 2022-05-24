Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Sold by Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lowered its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 72.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 46,911 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $2,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in Global Payments by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 252 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. David J Yvars Group acquired a new position in Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Global Payments by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 424 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Global Payments by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 437 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.99, for a total transaction of $63,995.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total value of $133,345.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:GPN traded down $4.15 on Tuesday, hitting $120.85. 3,422 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,158,816. The stock has a market cap of $34.02 billion, a PE ratio of 35.82, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $132.57 and a 200-day moving average of $134.38. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.80 and a fifty-two week high of $197.75.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.05. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 11.66%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.65%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GPN. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Global Payments from $195.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Global Payments from $180.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Global Payments from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Global Payments from $197.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Global Payments from $155.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.46.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

