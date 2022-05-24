Glassman Wealth Services Cuts Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Glassman Wealth Services trimmed its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,278 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HS Management Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 463.7% during the 4th quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 2,826,830 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $182,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325,382 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,124,750 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,060,059,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114,636 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 97.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,186,800 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,408,232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067,705 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,584,517 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,223,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993,840 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $632,708,000. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FB traded up $2.69 during trading on Monday, hitting $196.23. 24,361,350 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,609,762. The company has a market capitalization of $531.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $263.41. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.00 and a 12-month high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:FB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.06. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Meta Platforms in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.28.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.23, for a total value of $66,735.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marne L. Levine sold 10,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $2,036,252.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,570,246.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,088 shares of company stock valued at $9,284,269. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

