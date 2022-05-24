GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 775 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,396 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 775 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 11.6% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Biogen by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,657 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,997,000 after purchasing an additional 6,293 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its position in Biogen by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 49,629 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in Biogen by 743.8% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 7,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after buying an additional 6,404 shares in the last quarter. 83.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BIIB traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $198.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,284,151. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.07. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $187.16 and a twelve month high of $468.55. The company has a market capitalization of $29.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.42.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by ($0.79). Biogen had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 23.46%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 15.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BIIB. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Biogen from $335.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Biogen from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Biogen from $244.00 to $217.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Biogen from $335.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Biogen from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $227.00 to $248.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.47.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

