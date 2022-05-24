GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 3,886 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,886 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CAH. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,674,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,167,000 after buying an additional 1,295,582 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 114.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,385,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,516,000 after buying an additional 740,768 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,013,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,154,000 after purchasing an additional 590,764 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,441,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,239,000 after purchasing an additional 576,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 161.0% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 735,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,393,000 after purchasing an additional 453,877 shares during the last quarter. 84.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CAH shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Cardinal Health from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com cut Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Cardinal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.90.

Shares of NYSE CAH traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.90. The stock had a trading volume of 2,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,952,495. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.83. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.85 and a twelve month high of $64.53. The firm has a market cap of $15.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68, a PEG ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.82.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.09). Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a positive return on equity of 155.24%. The business had revenue of $44.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. Cardinal Health’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.4957 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.88%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

