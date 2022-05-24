GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 13,520 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 119.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,847 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,520 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 66,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after acquiring an additional 21,897 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 23.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,288,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737,463 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 12.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 406,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,662,000 after purchasing an additional 44,083 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1,678.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 278,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,185,000 after acquiring an additional 263,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 35.5% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 7,016 shares in the last quarter.

EFV stock traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.84. 4,189,770 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.16. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

