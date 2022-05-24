GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Invests $1.87 Million in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,874,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of FTI Consulting during the 3rd quarter worth $53,172,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in FTI Consulting during the fourth quarter valued at $40,211,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 744,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,198,000 after purchasing an additional 95,306 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 252.7% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 119,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,119,000 after acquiring an additional 85,735 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in FTI Consulting during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,132,000.

Shares of FCN traded down $2.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $159.87. 869 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,814. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a one year low of $131.50 and a one year high of $170.65.

FTI Consulting ( NYSE:FCN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.33. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $723.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $702.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

FCN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised FTI Consulting from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th.

In other FTI Consulting news, General Counsel Curtis P. Lu sold 4,238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total transaction of $616,544.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vernon James Ellis sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.71, for a total transaction of $146,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

