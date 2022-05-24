GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 265.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,512 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,347 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $2,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1,412.5% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

BATS EFG opened at $86.65 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $85.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.31.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.