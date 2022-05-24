GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,791 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.25% of Investors Title worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Investors Title during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Investors Title during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Investors Title during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Investors Title by 173.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Investors Title during the third quarter worth $66,000. 41.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Investors Title stock traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $157.45. 1,644 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,405. The company has a market cap of $298.68 million, a PE ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $188.25 and a 200-day moving average of $200.09. Investors Title has a 12 month low of $152.71 and a 12 month high of $248.00.

Investors Title ( NASDAQ:ITIC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $69.00 million for the quarter. Investors Title had a return on equity of 25.30% and a net margin of 18.19%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Investors Title’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.89%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Investors Title from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th.

Investors Title Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the issuance of residential and commercial title insurance for residential, institutional, commercial, and industrial properties. The company underwrites land title insurance for owners and mortgagees as a primary insurer; and assumes the reinsurance of title insurance risks from other title insurance companies.

