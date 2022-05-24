GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Has $346,000 Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,227 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth about $234,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.9% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 64,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,823,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,235,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.3% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 644,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,119,000 after purchasing an additional 80,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 32.0% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 94,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,585,000 after purchasing an additional 22,887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Christopher S. Boerner sold 29,532 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total transaction of $2,043,614.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total transaction of $1,788,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 165,668 shares of company stock worth $11,459,888. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $77.29. 60,314 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,028,109. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.25. The stock has a market cap of $164.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.49. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $53.22 and a fifty-two week high of $78.46.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 48.37%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.60%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BMY. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.89.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

