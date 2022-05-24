GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Has $2.34 Million Holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,724 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 7,497 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $2,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Citrix Systems by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,434,956 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $324,912,000 after acquiring an additional 399,736 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Citrix Systems by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,627,608 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $248,031,000 after acquiring an additional 96,505 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 24.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,228,213 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $131,873,000 after purchasing an additional 241,365 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 75.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,226,836 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $131,726,000 after purchasing an additional 526,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,219,420 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $115,345,000 after purchasing an additional 19,204 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Citrix Systems from $85.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Citrix Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut Citrix Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Citrix Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.57.

NASDAQ:CTXS opened at $99.92 on Tuesday. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.07 and a 1-year high of $121.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.56 and a beta of 0.04.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Collaborative Work Management; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing, digital transaction, and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance, which uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access that provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

