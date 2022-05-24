GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 374 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,059 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $2,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Globe Life by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 298,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,447,000 after buying an additional 17,374 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 127,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,308,000 after acquiring an additional 10,968 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Globe Life by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 184,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Globe Life by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 62.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 449 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,296. Globe Life Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.25 and a 12-month high of $108.61. The company has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.38.

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a $0.2075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Globe Life’s payout ratio is 11.59%.

In related news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.94, for a total transaction of $154,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Brian Mitchell sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.22, for a total transaction of $3,960,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,382 shares of company stock valued at $5,004,232 over the last 90 days. 4.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Globe Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Globe Life in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Globe Life from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Globe Life in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.33.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

