Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 10,675 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,320,719 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,675 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.82% of United Rentals worth $437,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in United Rentals by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 90 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in United Rentals by 430.4% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 122 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 2,062.5% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 173 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of URI stock opened at $274.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $322.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $330.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $262.76 and a twelve month high of $414.99.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $5.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.28 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 31.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 29.64 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on URI. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of United Rentals to $400.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $415.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $383.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of United Rentals from $455.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $384.42.

In other news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.41, for a total transaction of $534,273.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.58, for a total transaction of $2,094,663.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 26,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,495,254.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

