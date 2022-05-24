Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,092,810 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 173,263 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $469,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LYB. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 418.5% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Smith Group Asset Management LLC raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 416 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LYB. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $119.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.75.

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $106.71 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $106.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.99. The stock has a market cap of $34.96 billion, a PE ratio of 6.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $84.17 and a 52-week high of $118.01.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.52. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 54.14% and a net margin of 11.68%. The business had revenue of $13.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 17.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.74%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.