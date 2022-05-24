Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 78,886 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,680,408 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,886 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.80% of Southwest Airlines worth $456,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,328,000. Crake Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 284.6% during the 3rd quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 1,084,046 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $55,752,000 after acquiring an additional 802,200 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,815,980 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $120,637,000 after acquiring an additional 795,400 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,581,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,813,505 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $77,691,000 after buying an additional 691,777 shares during the period. 76.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LUV shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.88.

LUV stock opened at $43.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.15, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.92. Southwest Airlines Co. has a twelve month low of $36.75 and a twelve month high of $62.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The airline reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 3.17%. The company’s revenue was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.72) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

