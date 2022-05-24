Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,190,579 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 397,234 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 2.02% of Northern Trust worth $500,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NTRS. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,379 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 0.7% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 13,502 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 2.0% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 5,109 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 12,592 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 1.8% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,594 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $135.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $145.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $106.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $22.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.39. Northern Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.05 and a fifty-two week high of $135.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 23.57% and a return on equity of 14.30%. Northern Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.61, for a total transaction of $41,504.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

