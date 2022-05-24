Geode Capital Management LLC Has $392.03 Million Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,185,063 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 499,812 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $392,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth $36,330,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 380.6% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,640,558 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $37,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,202 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 984.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,405,566 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $32,145,000 after buying an additional 1,275,901 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 134.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 912,843 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $19,736,000 after buying an additional 524,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 73.8% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 918,100 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $20,997,000 after purchasing an additional 389,800 shares during the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HAL opened at $38.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $17.82 and a 1-year high of $42.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.43 and its 200-day moving average is $31.03. The stock has a market cap of $34.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 2.29.

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Halliburton had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 9.61%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 27.75%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen boosted their price target on Halliburton from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Halliburton from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Halliburton from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.93.

In related news, CFO Lance Loeffler sold 27,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $1,172,304.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,698,602. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Timothy Mckeon sold 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $200,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 43,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,795,062. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 251,353 shares of company stock worth $9,858,430 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

