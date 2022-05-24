Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 1,600,993 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,708,881 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600,993 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.12% of Kraft Heinz worth $491,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 521.7% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 383.7% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. 63.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Miguel Patricio sold 259,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $11,510,940.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,897,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,018,333.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KHC opened at $38.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.09 and a 200-day moving average of $38.05. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $32.78 and a one year high of $44.95. The company has a market cap of $47.72 billion, a PE ratio of 39.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 161.62%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KHC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.13.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

