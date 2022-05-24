Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 119,561 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,307,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 119,561 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.79% of Ingersoll Rand worth $450,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 4.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,903,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,104,155,000 after purchasing an additional 835,899 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 19.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,065,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $557,813,000 after buying an additional 1,819,655 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 15.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,684,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $387,389,000 after buying an additional 1,052,803 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 75.2% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,748,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $170,047,000 after buying an additional 1,179,732 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,969,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,868,000 after buying an additional 71,795 shares during the period. 97.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research lowered Ingersoll Rand from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.54.

IR opened at $45.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.23. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.60 and a 1-year high of $62.64.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.42%.

In other news, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $2,284,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas J. Kendall-Jones sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total transaction of $305,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,105 shares of company stock valued at $4,248,009. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

