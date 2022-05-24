Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI) Shares Sold by Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC

Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC decreased its stake in Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,697,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,000 shares during the period. Gannett accounts for about 12.2% of Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC owned 4.70% of Gannett worth $35,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Gannett during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Gannett by 223.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 7,833 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Gannett during the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Gannett by 110.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 6,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Gannett in the third quarter worth approximately $89,000. 66.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GCI has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gannett in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Gannett from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.40.

In related news, Director Laurence Tarica bought 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.20 per share, for a total transaction of $294,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of GCI stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.62. The company had a trading volume of 882,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,614,834. Gannett Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.54 and a 12 month high of $7.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.85. The company has a market cap of $530.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 2.37.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. Gannett had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 0.14%. The company had revenue of $826.54 million for the quarter.

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Publishing and Digital Marketing Solutions. The company's principal products include 230 daily print media with total paid circulation of approximately 1.9 million and Sunday circulation of 2.2 million; 249 weekly print media with total circulation of approximately 1.4 million; and 292 locally-focused websites.

