Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Shares Sold by Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT

Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT reduced its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,965,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,665 shares during the period. Gaming and Leisure Properties makes up about 2.3% of Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT owned approximately 0.82% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $95,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 118.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. 91.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total value of $144,630.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 191,993 shares in the company, valued at $9,255,982.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Barry F. Schwartz acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.77 per share, for a total transaction of $111,925.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $44.65. 951,027 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,410,688. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.60. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.81 and a twelve month high of $51.46. The company has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.03.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $315.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.98 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 42.79% and a return on equity of 16.86%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.705 per share. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.32%. This is a positive change from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.45%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GLPI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.55.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties (Get Rating)

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.