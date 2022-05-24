Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 7,090 Shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its holdings in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,348 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 7,090 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $4,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Baxter International by 327.3% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 219,449 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $17,650,000 after acquiring an additional 168,094 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Baxter International by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,869 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,225,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Baxter International by 5,070.2% during the third quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 157,690 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,683,000 after buying an additional 154,640 shares during the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baxter International during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BAX. TheStreet lowered shares of Baxter International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Baxter International from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Baxter International from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Baxter International from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.92.

In other Baxter International news, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $305,600.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,100,356.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Brian Stevens sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $213,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

BAX opened at $73.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $36.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Baxter International Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.71 and a 12 month high of $89.70.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 21.59% and a net margin of 7.80%. Baxter International’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. This is a boost from Baxter International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Baxter International’s payout ratio is presently 53.59%.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

