Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 1,270 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,531 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,270 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $3,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. StrongBox Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 6.9% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,675 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,507 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,736,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $3,290,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 847 shares of the bank’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

SIVB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $702.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $800.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $767.00 to $674.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $790.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $935.00 to $769.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $746.53.

Shares of SVB Financial Group stock opened at $448.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $419.60 and a 1 year high of $763.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $514.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $607.12. The stock has a market cap of $26.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.80.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $7.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.37 by $2.55. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $10.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 34.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.03, for a total value of $252,015.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,147,145.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total transaction of $1,725,732.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,360 shares of company stock worth $4,857,395. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

