Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $4.93 Million Stock Holdings in Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 662,290 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 3.62% of Farmer Bros. worth $4,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Farmer Bros. by 1.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 78,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Farmer Bros. by 0.8% during the third quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 178,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Farmer Bros. by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 55,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Farmer Bros. by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 140,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Farmer Bros. by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 23,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 4,217 shares in the last quarter. 73.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FARM opened at $4.93 on Tuesday. Farmer Bros. Co. has a twelve month low of $4.84 and a twelve month high of $13.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.61. The company has a market capitalization of $90.95 million, a PE ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Farmer Bros. ( NASDAQ:FARM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. Farmer Bros. had a negative net margin of 3.53% and a negative return on equity of 19.91%. The firm had revenue of $119.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Farmer Bros. Co. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farmer Bros. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Farmer Bros. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the roasting, wholesale, equipment servicing, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavoured and unflavoured iced and hot teas; culinary products, including spices, pancake and biscuit mixes, gravy and sauce mixes, soup bases, dressings, and syrups and sauces, as well as coffee filters, cups, sugar, and creamers; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and other blender-based beverages and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

