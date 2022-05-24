Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $3.59 Million Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,472 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,562,141 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,311,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233,152 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 15,430 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter worth $477,000. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.3% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 56,720 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $6,700,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. 73.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

In related news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 964 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.10, for a total value of $113,848.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total value of $5,661,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,973,500 shares in the company, valued at $789,539,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,034 shares of company stock worth $9,196,618. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $154.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.89.

Shares of ABT stock opened at $115.03 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.08. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $104.63 and a 12 month high of $142.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.72% and a net margin of 17.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Abbott Laboratories (Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.