Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $3.45 Million Stock Holdings in GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its holdings in GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 375,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,950 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.89% of GAN worth $3,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in GAN during the fourth quarter valued at $156,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in GAN by 62.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 741,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,019,000 after purchasing an additional 284,252 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in GAN by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 893,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,216,000 after purchasing an additional 248,751 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in GAN by 123.8% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in GAN by 52.9% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 7,234 shares during the last quarter. 49.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GAN stock opened at $3.11 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.41 million, a PE ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 1.41. GAN Limited has a 52 week low of $3.06 and a 52 week high of $18.48.

GAN ( NASDAQ:GAN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.07). GAN had a negative return on equity of 9.82% and a negative net margin of 17.56%. The firm had revenue of $30.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.26 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 242.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that GAN Limited will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

GAN has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley cut their target price on GAN from $26.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Northland Securities lowered GAN from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Craig Hallum cut their target price on GAN to $6.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered GAN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business (B2B) supplier of enterprise software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and sports betting applications in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, B2B and Business-to-Consumer (B2C).

