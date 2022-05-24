Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Buys 2,367 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,880 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in General Electric were worth $3,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in General Electric by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,086 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in General Electric by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 39,797 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,760,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,062,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 113.1% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,414 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 6,059 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $77.65 per share, for a total transaction of $93,180.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,966.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,931,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,435,455.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 69,801 shares of company stock worth $5,207,705. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on GE. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of General Electric from $113.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Bank of America reduced their price target on General Electric from $132.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on General Electric from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.93.

Shares of GE stock opened at $75.46 on Tuesday. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $71.14 and a fifty-two week high of $116.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.06 billion, a PE ratio of -16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.04.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 6.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

